Best 10 Sites to Buy TikTok Followers: Top Services

When you see lots of very similar products at the store or online, it can be difficult to choose one. It’s even harder when you want to purchase TikTok followers and see that all of the websites and available packages look pretty much the same.

That’s why we’ve asked a panel of successful TikTok growth specialists to recommend the best follower services. Shortly, we’ll share their rankings and what they have to say about the importance of buying authentic TikTok followers. First, though, let’s discuss the reason why buying those followers can trigger organic growth and possibly bring you TikTok fame.

How To Become Popular on TikTok

When TikTok was first open to signups by Americans and Europeans, it was relatively easy to build a large fan base. Content creators simply had to make high-quality videos, use lots of hashtags, optimize their TikTok username and TikTok profile to reflect the topics of their posts, and new followers would arrive rapidly.

The social media platform doesn’t work like that anymore. There are now 1.5 billion TikTok users, so having your posts seen by a large audience is almost impossible for most people. And if no one sees your content, they’ll never have the chance to like it and hit the “follow” button.

The TikTok algorithms control visibility, and they only give large-scale exposure to two types of TikTok accounts: those with large follower counts, and those rapidly adding subscribers.

It would be cost-prohibitive to buy the number of followers you’d need to earn more exposure. Thankfully, you don’t have to. Buying much smaller follower packages primes the pump for fast growth.

When the algorithms see a flood of new fans following you, they reward you with much greater visibility for your TikTok videos. If you’ve created compelling content, many of your new viewers will become organic followers, boosting your popularity, importance, and TikTok presence.

The only fast and effective growth strategy in the mid-2020s is to buy TikTok fans. However, not just any fans will do.

Why You Need Real People Following Your Account

TikTok’s algorithms do one thing very well: detect and delete the fake followers generated with bots and sold by slimy vendors. The algos see that the fake interactions are linked to fake accounts, so they’re removed before they can jumpstart growth. Users buying fake followers can even be penalized or banned from the app.

Only real TikTok followers, who are real TikTok users with real accounts, will generate the organic growth needed to become popular. And only reputable, reliable services sell them.

These are the 10 TikTok services our panel of experts recommends for purchasing real followers.

1. Buzzoid

Buzzoid began delivering real, high-quality Instagram followers in 2012. They took that experience and used it to create a high-quality TikTok follower service when the Chinese app opened to signups in Western nations about six years later. And they’ve only gotten better as time has passed.

Buzzoid’s followers deliver the strongest organic growth that you can find, better than you’d see from any competitive service. Their packages of 100 to 10,000 genuine TikTok followers return about 100 organic followers for every 100 that you purchase; that’s the gold standard that other TikTok services aspire to. There’s instant delivery of all packages, too.

The customer experience at Buzzoid is top-notch. They charge very affordable prices, the ordering process takes less than a minute, there are multiple payment options, and all transactions are private and fully secure. The customer support team is outstanding, available 24 hours a day, and able to handle rare problems and answer questions before or after you buy.

When you combine the highest-quality TikTok followers with unparalleled service and a dedication to customer satisfaction, you have Buzzoid. Our panel of experts chose them as the best available, and we can’t disagree.

2. Twicsy

Our panel’s vote for Buzzoid wasn’t unanimous. Almost as many influencers voted for Twicsy as the best TikTok follower provider, and we fully understand why.

The average growth triggered by Twicsy’s followers is only a percentage point or two behind Buzzoid, and for some power users, Twicsy does even better. There’s a great variety of follower packages with an option for every account size; in fact, Twicsy’s largest package is even bigger than Buzzoid’s. There’s lightning-fast delivery, and prices are always reasonable.

Buzzoid sets high standards, but ordering, payments, and security are just as good when you choose Twicsy as your TikTok growth partner, and the 24/7 support reps can quickly solve delivery issues and create custom orders of followers, likes, and views to your specifications.

Don’t be scared off by Twicsy’s #2 ranking. They’re just as good an option as our top-ranked provider, and some of our experts swear that they’re even better.

3. TokMatik

There was a very famous ad campaign in the mid-20th century for the car rental company, Avis. Their competitor, Hertz, was a strong #1 in the market, so Avis chose the slogan “We Try Harder.” It was a huge success.

TokMatik doesn’t have a slogan, but they’ve certainly “tried harder.” With only half the experience of Buzzoid and Twicsy, they’ve quickly become the #3 option for real TikTok followers. And even though their average results may be 4-5% lower right now, TokMatik has narrowed the gap so rapidly that it won’t be surprising if they challenge for the top spot soon.

You can purchase 100-10,000 genuine, high-quality follows from TokMatik, with immediate delivery and prices no higher than other high-end services charge. Ordering, security, and support are all on par with our top two recommended providers, positioning TokMatik for a push to overtake Buzzoid and Twicsy.

Many of our experts use this service as an alternative follower source, and several say they’re almost ready to switch to TokMatik as their primary provider. It might be a good time to get on board.

4. Rushmax

Rushmax is where TokMatik was a couple of years ago — a spunky young service quickly moving into the top level of TikTok providers. Most of the elements are in place: a robust menu of real follower packages, fair prices and rapid delivery, a great customer interface and support reps available around the clock, and full safety for all client data.

As of this writing, the average organic growth that Rushmax followers trigger is slightly behind TokMatik’s level, but not by much. Some experts are already using Rushmax when they want to vary the sources of their high-quality TikTok followers; that’s a great sign for where this provider is headed. In a year or two, there may be a four-way battle for #1 in these rankings.

The rest of our recommended services don’t measure up to Buzzoid and the rest of our top three. We mention them, though, because they all deliver 100% authentic TikTok followers who will keep your account safe, and might be worth a look.

•DVY Labs: We like the service but they charge way too much.

•InstaShop: High-quality followers should trigger strong growth, but they don’t.

•TheIGPros: Delivery drags, delaying account growth.

•Boostify: The same is true here; good-quality followers take forever to show up.

•Fusion Snap: An average service that doesn’t hurt but doesn’t help very much.

•Lift Likes: Low prices for cheap TikTok followers; sadly, you get what you pay for.

Experts Speak Out on Buying TikTok Followers

Reading about how purchased followers work — and hearing from those who buy active TikTok followers as a marketing strategy to boost clients’ online presence — are two different things. That’s why we’ve asked several very successful TikTok consultants to share their experiences and knowledge.

Kyla Smales, Social Growth Marketers

Many of the clients who ask me to help grow their TikTok accounts are skittish about buying followers until I explain how the algorithms work and the difference between fake and real TikTok fans. At that point, because of my track record of growing big-name influencers’ social media presence, they give me the green light.

A week or two after my first purchase of Buzzoid’s genuine TikTok followers, most see that their accounts have already added more organic followers than they’d ever been able to find. I buy larger and larger follower packages as their fan base grows, and I haven’t had a single client who wasn’t shocked at how quickly they’d become popular and influential on the app.

It usually takes no more than 5-6 months before individuals become influencers and make good money from posting sponsored content, and businesses begin sourcing large numbers of leads or dramatically increasing sales attributable to their elevated TikTok presence. Both groups of clients find that their large communities of loyal followers stay for the long term, too.

Once you start on this growth path it becomes clear. Buying packages of high-quality TikTok followers from trustworthy social media marketing services like Buzzoid is the fastest and most effective way to build a large and responsive fan base on the app. If you wonder if the customer reviews you see on their site are real and honest — trust me, they are. I wrote one of them.

Sam Hassan, Masters of Growth

Once my clients have posted a good-sized library of compelling content, two strategies are the pillars of my approach to TikTok growth.

Buying follows from active TikTok users.

Adding real TikTok likes and TikTok views once growth has kicked in strongly.

It sounds simple, and it is. But once you know how the algorithms operate, it’s a guaranteed method for putting TikTok accounts on the fast track for organic growth.

The followers generate larger audiences for my clients’ posts, and big audiences plus great content produce huge fan bases over time. We always match the size of our follower purchases to the current follower count on clients’ accounts, so the growth always looks natural and keeps increasing.

The second strategy is aimed at taking clients’ most popular posts and putting them on users’ For You pages, or even helping them go viral. When we buy TikTok likes and views for those videos, it boosts their TikTok engagement rates and earns them extra visibility in users’ feeds. Their organic likes and views take off and the posts are seemingly “everywhere” within days.

Buying those engagements also provides social proof that encourages more viewership. People are most likely to stop and watch a video when it has high likes and view counts, and naturally, having a large audience enables you to add lots of new followers.

It really is that simple, as long as you purchase your interactions from a proven, high-quality service that’s been providing real TikTok interactions for years. I always use Twicsy, and they haven’t disappointed me (or my clients) yet.