$!Double S Smokehouse brings mouthwatering BBQ and unbeatable specials to Augusta

Double S Smokehouse is doubling down on the fun and food at Skylands Stadium. And you don’t need to wait for a gameday to indulge: the pitmasters are serving up freshly smoked brisket, wings, steaks, burgers and more for lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Mondays.

“Their new location is very nice. Both indoor and outdoor seating available,” noted local foodie Gary H. in a recent Google review. “The food was great. I’ll be back for sure.”

The popular restaurant is known for its incredible fall-off-the-bone barbecue and hefty servings. And now, the Augusta location is bringing even more ambiance to the table with its expansive outdoor deck, offering diners a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere where they can gather with loved ones over freshly smoked barbecue.

The new restaurant is now open Wednesdays through Mondays, and even offers online ordering. To celebrate the Augusta location’s grand opening, Double S Smokehouse is offering incredible weekday dinner specials and happy hours.