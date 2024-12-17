Family Business Grows, Meeting Community’s Needs for Over 50 Years

When Tom Schoonmaker started his Parsippany based lawn care service in 1974, he had no idea his one-man operation would grow into what is now Tomco Construction, Inc., one of New Jersey’s premier site development companies.

After establishing Tomco Construction over decades of successful operations, the Schoonmaker family founded Jefferson Recycling in Lake Hopatcong in 2012. In addition to these two businesses, the Schoonmaker’s have founded or acquired additional companies over the years, including Cavalier Environmental Services, a material reclamation facility and transfer station; Phoenix Rubber, a tire recycling company; and North Jersey Advertising, which owns and operates digital billboards throughout the area.

Jefferson Recycling grows with the community:

Since its inception as a NJ Licensed Class B Recycling Facility, Jefferson Recycling quickly expanded its scope of services to provide dumpster rentals and waste disposal, as well as the sale of landscape materials (mulch, decorative stone, topsoil etc.), and hardscape materials (brick and stone pavers, outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, etc.) to both retail and wholesale customers alike.