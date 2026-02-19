After Forever headlines weekend of live music

Friday, Feb. 27

Mingo Lodge kicks off the night at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, while Mark Coulter performs a solo set at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., at 6 p.m.

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284, welcomes After Forever for a set of Black Sabbath and beyond starting at 7 p.m., and at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, the Andrew Nies Duo performs.

Noah G Fowler & Hunter Peebles take the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, bringing their folk-Americana and country blends starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Sue Polcer brings her keyboard folk, rock, and alternative tunes to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., starting at 4 p.m.

At the Lafayette House, Erika Sherger stops by with a folksy set at 6 p.m., while at 6:30 p.m., Skyward Fall brings covers to Skylands.

McQ’s Pub welcomes Chris Nosti for a solo set, while NJ-based Parkway Anthem rocks out with covers at 7 p.m.

The Snake Oil Willie Band returns to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., with classic rock and roll at 7 p.m.!

Sunday, March 1

Kick off your Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with the acoustic rock and blues of Nick Keena at Angry Erik Brewing.

Wednesday, March 4

Back by popular demand, Vinyl Tap takes over Danny C’s Wednesday night concert series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., starting at 4 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., stop by the Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd., for Ray Sikora’s karaoke night!

Thursday, March 5

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm for a set starting at 6 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., Catskills-based indie pop-rock singer-songwriter Shane Rennison performs.