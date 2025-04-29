Artist visits museum Saturday

Anne Bachelier, a French surrealist artist and creator of the 26 oil paintings featured in the Skylands Museum of Art’s temporary art exhibition, “The Phantom of the Opera,” will be there from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Bachelier, who will be visiting from France, will greet visitors and participate in special events, including an artist’s reception, book signing and silent auction.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and costumes. As a souvenir of the day, the museum will present visitors with gothic costume masks as keepsakes.

The exhibition will conclude that day, with the works returning to France and unlikely to be reunited again.

An entry donation of $10 per person is suggested to support the museum.