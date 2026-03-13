Better Than Ezra headlines week of live music

Friday, March 20

Tim VG starts the night off country at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m. Join Paul Derin from Uncle Stump at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., spinning vinyl for his Booze & Grooves night starting at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., Geoff Doubleday performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., while Mixtape Meltdown brings their high-energy rock to Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Classic Stones Live at 8 p.m. — enjoy the moves and swagger of Mick Jagger performed by Keith Call alongside legendary Rolling Stones hits. Tickets available at skypac.org.

Also at 8 p.m., the Openers duo brings acoustic hits to the lanes at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., while Shane Casey delivers a set of classic rock and folk tunes at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

Saturday, March 21

Enjoy electric jazz and blues by Edric at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., starting at 4 p.m.

Parachute Adams brings their signature tunes to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., The Mike Smith Group takes the stage at Milk Street Distillery with their dynamic bluesy rock. At the same time, DUG The Band kicks off spring with their acoustic set, John Murphy performs at McQ’s Pub, and the Mr. Philthy Band brings their jams to Brick & Brew.

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., closes out the night with an alternative rock set by The Living Dogs at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

Brian McLoughlin brings acoustic rock and folk tunes to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m. For a Sunday Funday vibe, head to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, where JP performs at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25

Get ready for Danny C’s 2nd Annual Animal House & Toga Party featuring Wonderloaf starting at 4 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite Animal House character or in your best toga!

Looking for the spotlight? Head to the Homestead Rest, 294 N Church St., for karaoke night at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm for a 6 p.m. set.

Krogh’s welcomes back singer-songwriter Julia Kirk for soulful acoustic covers at 6:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., Better Than Ezra rock The Newton Theatre with hits including “King of New Orleans,” “Desperately Wanting,” “A Lifetime,” and “Juicy.” Tickets available at skypac.org.