DeLear Brothers lead St. Patrick’s week music lineup

Friday, March 13

Acoustic Wolves kicks off the night at 6 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284.

At 7 p.m., the Miss Demeanor Band brings their energy and rock covers to Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, while the Irish Cottage, 602 NJ-23, kicks off their Irish singalong night with Ray Sikora at the same time.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago at 8 p.m. Enjoy the hits from the band with over five decades of music, including five #1 albums and over 20 top-ten hits. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Also at 8 p.m., the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., welcomes Cover Twos for a high-energy night of classic rock hits, while Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, welcomes local favorites The DeLear Brothers for a set of acoustic, folk, and traditional Irish tunes.

Saturday, March 14

Mingo brings an eclectic mix of folk, rock, and jam band sounds, with some Irish songs, to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., enjoy an acoustic set by John Murphy at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, rock out with Pure Petty at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., or get into the Irish spirit with the DeLear Brothers at the Irish Cottage.

At 6:30 p.m., No Direction brings the cover tunes to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., welcomes the Mike Lawlor Band’s St. Pat’s Celebration at 7 p.m., while Vinyl Tap brings classic rock energy to Brick & Brew.

Close out the night at 9 p.m. with Brian St. John at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., performing acoustic rock from classics to current hits.

Sunday, March 15

Skylands welcomes Retro Rocks for an afternoon set starting at 2 p.m. At Angry Erik Brewing, Jack Parker brings traditional Irish music to the stage at 2:30 p.m. Back at the Irish Cottage, the afternoon kicks off at 4 p.m. with Irish dancers from the Lenahan School of Irish Dance and live music with Ray De Lear.

Tuesday, March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day

The Irish Cottage will feature live music all day, along with bagpipers! At Krogh’s, Gerry Arias brings a solo set of traditional Irish tunes starting at 4 p.m., then The Fabricators, a family band of award-winning musicians featuring flute, upright bass, fiddle, and pick mandolin, join Gerry Arias for sets from 5–8 p.m.

At Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, Ronan Smith brings the Irish favorites for the night at 4 p.m., and at 5 p.m., Kill Van Kelts start their set at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd.

Wednesday, March 18

Danny C’s Wednesday night at Blue Arrow starts at 4 p.m. with a double-feature Elvis tribute show featuring Patrick Perone & special guest band Fat City Rockers!

At 6:30 p.m., it’s a fun karaoke night with Ray Sikora at the Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd.

Thursday, March 19

Felix and the Cats start their classic set at 6 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, and at 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s welcomes singer-songwriter Mike Buscio to the pub.