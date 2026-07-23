Billy Hector headlines Sparta Free Summer Concert Series

Friday, July 31

Dykstra Concert Park Playground, 4 Mohawk Ave., welcomes Billy Hector for the Sparta Free Summer Concert Series, kicking off at 7 p.m.

At the same time, the Geuther Girls bring their country favorites to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23; Joe Biglin performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd.; and Ryan Zimmerman stops by Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, with his blend of roots rock, folk, soul, and reggae.

At 8 p.m., Chris Donnelly brings a solo set to the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., and fans of Foreigner and Journey can catch legendary classic rock tunes at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., with FJ with Dan Domenech. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Later, at 8:30 p.m., Burnt Leftovers plays the Airport Pub, 65 County Rd 639, to close out the night on a high note.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Enjoy a walk through the Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., with the soundtrack provided by Maribyrd at 10 a.m.

Mountain Creek’s Summer Saturdays welcome Big Soda to their Biergarten, 200 NJ-94, at 6 p.m.

Hardyston Summer Concert Series at Wheatsworth Park, 114 Wheatsworth Rd, hosts The Kootz playing classic rock tunes at 6 p.m. Don’t forget your chair or blanket.

At 7 p.m., Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., welcomes Sussex County favorite Mike Lawlor Banned to their stage, while Roxon delivers cover favorites at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Danny C’s TGIW - Summer Concert Series returns to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., with an energizing set by The Foster Children starting at 4 p.m.

Later, at 8 p.m., the Newton Theatre hosts Vandenberg: My Whitesnake Years, an evening with Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, UFO, Nugent & More! Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd., welcomes SJ at 6 p.m. for an acoustic set.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s hosts the Peter Dee Duo, covering a variety of selections from classic rock, metal, and R&B.