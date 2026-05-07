Buckethead brings virtuosic guitar spectacle

Friday, May 15

Starting at 6 p.m., JP of PS Xperiment brings his solo set to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15. At the same time, Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, filled with jam-band vibes.

Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, welcomes SJ Acoustic for a 7 p.m. set, while Tim VG brings his solo country songs to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284.

Erik Hein of Flannel Jam takes the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, with his mix of genres, including grunge and reggae, at 8 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., hosts local favorite Brian St. John for a rockin’ way to end the night.

Saturday, May 16

Maribyrd starts the morning at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., with a solo acoustic set while you stroll.

Erika Sherger brings a set of rock and bluesy tunes for the afternoon at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Rich Northup delivers a solo acoustic set at the Lafayette House for their dinner crowd.

At 7 p.m., you have choices across the county! At Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Sussex County’s The Poor Horsemen stop by for a set of traditional country and honky-tonk favorites. Classic rock fans can head to Skylands for a set by Roxon, and The Wrecks debut their high-energy fun at Brick & Brew.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes The Wailers to the stage, celebrating 50 years of positive vibrations! Enjoy good energy and great music with reggae favorites. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Sunday, May 17

Brian McLaughlin stops by Angry Erik Brewing for an afternoon of acoustic rock, blues, and folk sounds starting at 2:30 p.m.

Skylands welcomes Mike and Chris of Supernova for a duo set starting at 3 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Buckethead takes over The Newton Theatre with his virtuosic guitar playing. Enjoy his cross-genre set, including progressive metal, funk, blues, jazz, bluegrass, and avant-garde. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Wednesday, May 20

The Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Road, starts their karaoke night hosted by Ray Sikora at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes back Felix and the Cats for another Thursday night of fun starting at 6 p.m., while Tim VG takes over at Industry Bar + Kitchen, 6 North Village Blvd.

At 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s, enjoy the Hudson Valley’s Wry Observations bringing you original tunes and reimagined covers from artists like Tom Petty and Neil Young.