Chasing Friday brings hits from ‘70s to today to Brick & Brew

Friday, Sept. 11

Starting the night at 7 p.m., Brian St. John brings his signature sound to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road.

At the same time, Lunkerhead kicks off the tunes at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, while Tim VG brings country to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ Route 284.

At 8 p.m., Chris Donnelly performs an acoustic set at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., and Erik Hein of Flannel Jam brings his mix of grunge, reggae, and everything in between to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Begin the morning at Sparta’s Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Road, with the acoustic melodies of Dani Zanoni at 10 a.m.

At 6 p.m., Maribyrd brings her songs to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

At 7 p.m., take your pick: Southern Stew brings Southern rock to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St.; Bad Day Solo performs at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden; or Chasing Friday plays hits from the ‘70s to today at Brick & Brew.

McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape celebrates Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with Irish fare all day and a set by Rene Avila at 7 p.m.

Close out the night at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub, 271 Spring St., with Brian St. John.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Skylands welcomes Cross Island Sound for an afternoon set at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Rene Avila brings acoustic tunes to Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N. Village Blvd., for its Thursday Night Sunset Series.

At 6:30 p.m., singer-songwriter Dana Harrison brings her inviting mix of songs to Krogh’s.

Later, at 8 p.m., at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and virtuosic guitarist Molly Tuttle brings her innovative blend of bluegrass, Americana, pop, and rock to the stage. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.