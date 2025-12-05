Church to present Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

Christ Episcopal Church in Newton will present the Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21.

The worship service includes nine Bible readings interspersed with Christmas carols that depict the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus. The Christ Church Senior Choir and Youth Choir will perform with organ, piano and a string quintet under the direction of Choirmaster Joseph Mello and Youth Choir Director Deborah Mello. Works by Hector Berlioz, Bob Chilcott, Dan Forrest, Rhonda Polay, John Rutter, Natalie Sleeth, Peter Warlock, David Willcocks and Ralph Vaughan Williams will be presented, along with settings of traditional carols and anthems.

The public will also be invited to join in singing several carols. A reception will follow.

The format for the service is based on an order drawn up by Edward White Benson, later archbishop of Canterbury, for Christmas Eve 1880 in Truro, Cornwall. It has since been adapted and used by churches around the world.

The Rev. Chris Streeter will preside.

Piano and organ accompaniment will be provided by Diana Greene. The event is free and open to the public, though a freewill offering will be taken.