Denise Sivulich wins 2026 People’s Choice Exhibition Award

Denise Sivulich has been named the winner of the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council’s 2026 People’s Choice Exhibition Award for her colored pencil artwork, “Synth.”

Now in its second year, the People’s Choice Exhibition gives the public an opportunity to help shape the event by voting on the exhibition theme and their favorite artwork.

This year’s exhibition, “The Abstract Mind,” featured nearly 60 works by local artists. Visitors were invited to vote for the piece they found most compelling throughout the exhibition.

Sivulich’s “Synth” received the most votes, earning her the 2026 People’s Choice Exhibition Award.