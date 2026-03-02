Festival returns with top pitmasters, live music

A sizzling lineup of award-winning barbecue and classic rock will return to northwestern New Jersey this June for the 16th annual Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival.

The three-day event takes place June 26-28 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

Five pitmasters will serve ribs, wings, and other barbecue favorites, including New Jersey’s Rhythm and Ribz Smokehouse and Chicago BBQ. Three Texas-based teams—Texas Lightning BBQ, Cowboys BBQ, and Buck ‘Em BBQ—round out the competition. Last year’s winners are back to defend their titles.

Music fills the Optimum Stage each day, featuring The Super 70s Rock Show and Almost Queen on Friday. Saturday highlights include Gary Hoey, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and 38 Special, while Sunday features Triple Rail Turn, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Artimus Pyle honoring Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Blackberry Smoke.

VIP tickets, weekend passes, and camping options are available at rockribsandridges.com.