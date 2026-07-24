Highland Stage to present ‘Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief: The Musical’

Highland Stage will present Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief: The Musical during a series of performances at Vernon Township High School.

Performances are scheduled for July 31, Aug. 1, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.; Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.; and Aug. 8 at 3 p.m.

Inspired by the bestselling book series, the family-friendly musical follows the adventures of Percy Jackson as he embarks on a quest filled with Greek gods, monsters and heroes.

Based in Vernon, Highland Stage has provided theatrical opportunities for young performers throughout Sussex County and beyond for more than 25 years. The youth theater organization is dedicated to fostering a love of the performing arts through productions and educational experiences.

The performances are open to the public and showcase the talents of local young actors, singers and musicians.