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Jake Roggenkamp to perform at Sparta Farmers Market

Music. Jake Roggenkamp will perform an acoustic set at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

Sparta /
| 20 Aug 2026 | 12:49
    <b>Jake Roggenkamp</b>
    Jake Roggenkamp ( Photo: Jake Roggenkamp)

Friday, Aug. 28

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes JP of PS Xperiment to the stage for a 6 p.m. set.

At 7 p.m., Brian St. John brings his solo tunes to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, or catch Just Some Dudes rock out at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, hosts the soulful and sophisticated Jeiris Cook for an intimate three-hour set beginning at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Start your morning with an acoustic set at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., by Jake Roggenkamp at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., The 3rd Annual Milk Street ShakeDown kicks off at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St. Inspired by the Shakedown markets at Dead shows, come shop local tie-dye clothing, jewelry, stained glass, soap, and much more. Grateful Dead music will be on stage all day long: Diamond Eye Jack performs from 2–5 p.m., and Brian St. John Plays Dead from 7-10 p.m.

For the dinner crowd, Peter Dee shares his melodies at the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. At the same time, Mountain Creek’s Biergarten, 200 NJ-94, hosts their Summer Saturdays with Ray Sikora.

At 7 p.m., Brick & Brew features the tunes of SJ Acoustic.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Visit Skylands this Sunday and unwind to an acoustic set by Brian McLoughlin starting at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd., welcomes Tim VG for a set of country favorites at 6 p.m. for their Sunset Thursday music series.

At 6:30 p.m., head to Krogh’s to hear singer-songwriter Chris Donnelly’s acoustic renditions.

Send information to Stefani M.C. Janelli at themicnj@gmail.com