Multiple bands at fall festivals

Fall into the rhythms of September with live music throughout Sussex County.

Friday, Sept. 15

Kick-start your weekend with the soulful sounds of Jeiris Cook at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, serenading you from 6 to 9 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m, Sean Ryan will captivate the audience at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, with his acoustic rock tunes inspired by such musical legends as the Beatles, David Bowie and Wilco.

Head over to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, at 7 p.m. for another night of “Booze & Grooves” with Paul Derin. Enjoy a unique blend of tunes spun by Derin of the band Uncle Stump.

For a night of cover tunes that will keep you dancing, join Strange Behavior at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St. The musical magic begins at 7 p.m. with a $15 cover charge.

If you’re into country rock and blues, don’t miss the Soul Dawgs at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 7:30 p.m.

Starting at 8 p.m., the Porch Pirates will take the stage at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, to play hits spanning from the ‘70s to today.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St, will be hosting the legendary comedian Paula Poundstone at 8 p.m. Known for her observational humor and spontaneous wit, Poundstone’s stand-up comedy is not to be missed. Get your tickets here.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Start your Saturday morning at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., while enjoying the tunes of Steam Drill Meddlers.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., head to Doc’s Place, 100 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Hamburg, for a delicious pig roast featuring a performance by the Geuther Girls, who will serenade you with their country tunes.

Mountain Creek, 200 Route 94, invites you to their annual Oktoberfest extravaganza. From noon to 7:30 p.m., get ready to groove to the lively beats of John Stevens’ Polka Band, Men of Horses and the Benjamins. Secure your tickets here.

Or enjoy your Saturday afternoon with the Evolution Band at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The band will be playing your favorite rock tunes from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s.

At 6 p.m., Lafayette House welcomes Will Hoppey to the stage for a memorable evening of music.

Transport yourself back to the ‘70s with That 70s Project at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden starting at 6:30 p.m.

Experience the unique storytelling in songs and a fun personality as Michael Angelus performs at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, at 6:35 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Stanhope House will be hosting Billy Hector & the Midnight Horns, showcasing their new CD. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

From 7 to 10 p.m., enjoy the alt-rock vibes of New Jersey group Holzli at Milk Street Distillery. They’re known for rocking stages like the Stone Pony and have been featured on The MIC’s “On The MIC” YouTube series.

Also at 7 p.m., Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill, 414 County Road 517, Vernon, will be filled with the sounds of Whiskey Crossing, delivering a dose of rocking country tunes.

Get ready for a captivating tribute to Barry Manilow as “Daybreak: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow” arrives at the Newton Theatre stage at 8 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Starting at 8 p.m., the Matt Gillert Band will be playing country tunes at Brick & Brew.

Sunday, Sept. 17

The festivities continue with more live music at Mountain Creek’s Oktoberfest from noon to 7:30 p.m. The lineup includes the John Stevens’ Polka Band, the rocking sounds of the Spins and the vibrant tunes of Triple Rail Turn. Purchase tickets to the event here.

Or spend your Sunday afternoon at Angry Erik Brewing from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., sipping brews and enjoying the acoustic folk and classic rock jams of Maribyrd.

At 3 p.m., the Harrisons will be performing at Skylands.

Also at 3 p.m., catch “Let’s Hang On,” America’s No. 1 Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute show, at the Newton Theatre. Get your tickets here.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., hosts the Fall Wrap-up Carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy music and fun during the multiday event. Get your tickets here.

Thursday, Sept. 21

The Fall Wrap-up Carnival continues, starting at 5 p.m.

Head to Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6 p.m. for its acoustic open mic. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m, singer-songwriter Chris Donnelly will captivate the audience at Krogh’s with his acoustic tunes.

