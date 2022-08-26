Newton Theatre Rocks this September

The Newton Theatre has a rockin’ lineup planned for you this fall, ranging from cover bands to original artistry, but all sure to may you sway.

On Thursday, September 15, Sam Bush will grace the stage with his “progressive bluegrass” sound. Bush has received several awards and issued a variety of albums over the years. In 2020, he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. He’s earned a lifetime achievement award for his instrumentation by the American Music Association, and he’s been named Mandolin Player of the Year four times. His most recent solo album is Storyman. Check him out at sambush.com.

Then on September 16, taste a bit of nostalgia with the AC/DC cover band Dirty Deeds. But they’re not just any cover band, they call themselves an “Xtreme” AC/DC cover band. Dirty Deeds is an all-star cast of former members of other AC/DC cover bands.

On Saturday, September 17, enjoy original music by Richie Kotzen, a solo artist with more than 20 albums under his belt. He has played in notable bands such as Poison, Mr. Big, and The Winery Dogs. His most recent album, Smith/Kotzen, is a collaboration with London-based rock guitarist Adrian Smith, which came out March of 2021.

Then on September 24, get ready for a blast from the past, with “Back to the 80s with Jessie’s Girl,” a tribute band for 80s music. This power group includes a team of NYC’s top rock and pop vocalists: Jenna O’Gara, Chris Hall, and Mark Rinzel. It also features Eric Presti on guitar, Drew Mortali on bass, and Michael Maenza on drums.

For each show, the doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org. The Newton Theatre is location at 234 Spring Street, Newton. Tickets are going fast, so book yours today!