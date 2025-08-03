Performers playing new songs

Friday, Aug. 8

Ciro Patti brings his seasoned sound to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, starting at 6 p.m.

Catch Chris Bergson and Ellis Hooks for a bluesy set as part of the free Sparta Arts Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. at Dykstra Park, 22 Woodport Road. If it rains, the show moves indoors to Mohawk Avenue School.

Also at 7 p.m., Gerry Arias returns to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, with his genre-blending originals.

And One Size Fits All delivers rock and pop covers at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at the same time.

Roxon brings big vocals and energy to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, also at 7 p.m.

Erik Hein of Flannel Jam performs an explosive three-hour solo set spanning grunge, reggae and rock at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

Also at 8 p.m., Boston-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band Little Lies plays Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., delivering an authentic eight-piece experience complete with Rumours-era drama. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

At the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., catch Zach Nugent’s Dead Set for a heady, heartfelt Grateful Dead tribute led by one of the jam scene’s finest guitarists at 8 p.m. Tickets available online at skypac.org

Cap off the night with karaoke at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Start with acoustic sounds by Jake Roggenkamp at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m., setting the tone for a music-filled day.

Lafayette House hosts the upbeat duo Dave & John at 6 p.m.

Dylan Little brings his soulful set to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden at the same time.

Kenny & Gil provide more jams at McQ’s Pub also at 6 p.m.

Rock fans may head to Brick & Brew for Rumble City Records at 7 p.m., for the band’s heavy covers of Bush, Creed, Linkin Park, Korn, My Chemical Romance and more.

Sunday, Aug. 10

Unwind starting at 2:30 p.m. as Mike Herz performs at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, offering original acoustic rock with heart.

JP takes over Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden at 3 p.m. with a smooth performance perfect for sipping a pint and soaking in the laid-back vibes.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Midweek music kicks off with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm featuring OC5, along with a community dunk-tank fundraiser for the Pine Island Fire Department. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the band plays at 6 p.m.

Brian St. John plays an intimate patio set at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill also at 6 p.m.

The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church St., Sparta, hosts another karaoke night led by Ray Sikora starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 14

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes back Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m. for another round of rock ‘n’ roll favorites.

At INDUSTRY Kitchen + Bar, 6 N. Village Blvd., Sparta, Sunset Thursdays continue at 6 p.m. with the Openers filling the air with more rock tunes.

At 6:30 p.m., Sussex native Gerry Arias performs at Krogh’s, sharing songs from his new album, “The Mixed Signals,” along with beloved covers.

British blues-rock phenom Joanne Shaw Taylor lights up the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. with fiery guitar work and emotional new songs from her upcoming album “Black & Gold.”

