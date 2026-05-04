Pianist Peter Toth to perform with New Sussex Symphony

Concert pianist Peter Toth will perform with the New Sussex Symphony on May 16 at the First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Ave.

The 4 p.m. concert will feature Toth as soloist in a concerto by Soviet composer Sergei Prokofiev.

“We’re incredibly lucky he lives nearby, which allows us to collaborate with an artist of his caliber,” said Jordan Brown, music director of the orchestra. “He has become our unofficial artist-in-residence, much to our audience’s delight.”

The program will also include Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” and an opening overture by Beethoven.

Toth has performed internationally in venues including Budapest, the Netherlands and Carnegie Hall, and has competed in multiple international piano competitions.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and veterans. Children 5 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Tickets are available via Venmo or at the door.

For more information, call 973-579-6465 or email nssnj@ptd.net.