SCCC Film seeks independent film submissions

For the third consecutive year, Sussex County Community College is inviting local, regional and international filmmakers to submit independent films for its annual film festival, scheduled for April 18 in the Student Center Theater on campus.

The SCCC Film Festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. and feature screenings of short films, documentaries, animation and experimental works curated by faculty and students.

Organizers said filmmakers interested in participating must submit their work by April 8. Entries will be reviewed by college faculty and staff, with awards presented in four categories: experimental films, narrative short films, animation and documentary.

Each screening will be followed by panel discussions and question-and-answer sessions with faculty, offering audiences a chance to explore visual storytelling, humanities perspectives and technical aspects of filmmaking.

Festival organizers said the event is designed to highlight filmmakers at every level, from beginners to professionals, while creating opportunities for networking and discussion among those interested in film.

The festival also aims to encourage broader community engagement by presenting work from a variety of cultural and artistic perspectives.