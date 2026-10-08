SCCC to host Thomas Edison Film Festival tour

Sussex County Community College will host the Thomas Edison Film Festival’s 2026 tour at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in the Student Center Theater.

The event, presented in collaboration with the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council, will feature nine award-winning short films from the 2026 festival season. The films represent filmmakers from China, England, Germany, Ireland, Japan and the United States.

The screening will run for about three hours and include a question-and-answer session and a brief intermission with light refreshments.

The 2026 festival marks the 45th anniversary of the Thomas Edison Film Festival, formerly known as the Black Maria Film Festival. The festival takes its name from Thomas Edison’s Black Maria studio in West Orange, New Jersey, which is considered the world’s first motion picture studio.

Since its founding in 1981, the festival has promoted and recognized innovative work by independent filmmakers and video artists.

Tickets are available online through the festival’s ticketing page.