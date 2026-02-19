SCCC to Stage ‘The Revolutionists’ for Women’s History Month’

Celebrating Women’s History Month, Sussex County Community College’s history and theater programs will present a play and exhibit highlighting revolutionary women March 6 at 7 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. in the Student Center Theater.

The featured production is The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson, a comedy about four women who lived in France during the Reign of Terror: a playwright, an assassin, a former queen and a rebel from Haiti.

Directed by Allison Ognibene, the cast includes SCCC theater students Danielle DiBattista of Vernon as playwright Olympe de Gouges; Fen Lewin of Hackettstown as Charlotte Corday; Lydia Rivera of Vernon as Marie Antoinette; and Nadia Cameron of Hackettstown as Marianne Angelle.

Complementing the performance is an exhibit curated by Dr. Robyn Muir and Instructor Jason Boehm titled “The Revolutionary Women: From Mesopotamia to Modern Times,” highlighting 24 women who influenced societies around the world.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at sussex.simpletix.com or at the door. The Student Center Theater is located in the Student Center (D) Building at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

“The Revolutionists” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.