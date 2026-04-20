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Sparta HS hosts jazz festival

Sparta. Sparta Township High School hosted a jazz festival on April 17.

Vernon /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 01:45
    The Vernon band warms up.
    The Vernon band warms up. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The Sparta High School Band performs.
    The Sparta High School Band performs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The High Point Regional High School jazz ensemble performs.
    The High Point Regional High School jazz ensemble performs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)