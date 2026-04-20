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Home
Entertainment
Sparta HS hosts jazz festival
Sparta. Sparta Township High School hosted a jazz festival on April 17.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 20 Apr 2026 | 01:45
The Vernon band warms up.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The Sparta High School Band performs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The High Point Regional High School jazz ensemble performs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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