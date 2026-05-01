Vernon Historical Society to host paint-and-sip fundraiser

The Vernon Historical Society will host a paint-and-sip fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 at the Vernon VFW, 313 State Route 94.

The event costs $45 per person, with $15 benefiting the historical society. A cash bar will be available.

Artist Carolyn Krone, who has led numerous paint-and-sip events, will guide participants in creating a painting of the Appalachian Trail Boardwalk, one of Vernon’s historical sites.

All supplies will be provided. Organizers said attendees only need to bring their enthusiasm for an evening of art and socializing.