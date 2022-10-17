Vernon Woman’s Club knitting for the holidays

As the days cool down and the winter and holiday seasons approach, the members of the Vernon Township Woman’s Club are busily clicking their knitting and crocheting needles.

Crafting blankets, hats, gloves, mittens, prayer shawls, baby and other comforting and warming items, the philanthropic club happily produces everything donated to military members, the sick and aged and the poor.

Organizations that benefited from the club’s past knitted and crocheted comfort are DASI (Domestic Abuse Services), Family Promise, Putting Prayers to Action, Newton Medical Center, Homestead Nursing Home, Birth Haven, Warmth for Soldiers and others.

To donate yarn and wool, a drop-off box is available within St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon or possible pick-up may be arranged by calling club member Joan Danaher 973-827-0804.