Vernon Woman’s Club celebrates golden anniversary

Back in 1972, two Vernon Township women, Judith Hogan and Lee Teneyck, were inspired to initiate a chapter of the Woman’s Club in their town. They were dedicated to improving their community and championing causes that enriched the lives of others.

Fifty years later, the Vernon Township Woman’s Club is still serving the community through their compassionate philanthropic efforts. With roughly 40 current members, the club has clocked 21,000 service hours with their various projects in 2020 and 2021. They’ve assisted children, the disabled, service personnel, veterans and the elderly.

“We are striving toward 50 members in our 50th year,” commented club President Maria Dorsey.

The Woman’s Club’s 50th anniversary bash and officer installation took place on Thursday, June 23, at the Vernon Senior Center, with members, guests from the state Federation of Woman’s Clubs, surrounding community Woman’s Club members and Vernon Township Mayor Howard Burrell all in attendance.

“The Woman’s Club is simply powerful,” said Mayor Burrell in his proclamation address. He praised the club, saying what an attribute the group has been to the community since 1972, and in keeping alive the vision of the founding women. Burrell also mentioned that the Woman’s Club anniversary coincides with Vernon’s 230th anniversary this year.

During the celebration, membership Chairwoman Joan Danaher paid tribute to the club’s two 50-year members: Barbara Mracek and Ann Augusta, who were in attendance.

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club meets on the fourth Thursday of each month, except for July and August. To learn more about the club, visit VTWC.org or call Joan Danaher at 973-827-0804.