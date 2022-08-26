Wantage music series announces new times

The “Thursdays @ the Amp” music series in the amphitheater at the Sussex-Wantage Library (69 Route 639/Loomis Ave., Wantage) continues into September with a slight change from the previous shows. The last two shows of the series will now begin at 6 p.m. (instead of 6:30 p.m.)

The two performances affected by this change are the September 1 performance by The Acoustic Wolves, who bring a mix of blues and folk harmonies, and the September 8 performance of R.E.N.O., which performs what they describe as “fun, happy music.”

Parking is plentiful and the events are free. Children should be accompanied by an adult, and advanced registration is not required. For the amphitheater, attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Water and restrooms will be available. If the event has to be moved indoors, seating in the library’s Community Room will be first-come, first-served.

The series is sponsored by the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library. For additional information or last-minute notices, go to FriendsofSWLibrary.org, check the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library page on Facebook, or call the Sussex-Wantage Library at 973-875-3940 (before 5 p.m.).