No two fairs are the same

The New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm and Horse Show has been held for more than eight decades, and while tradition is a big part of what makes the fair special, there’s always something new to discover each year.

Here’s what’s new in 2025:

• The Endangered Breeds Educational Center’s tent will feature heritage breeds, such as Randall Lineback cows and Barbados Blackbelly sheep, this year. The mission of this tent is to educate the public about livestock breeds that are facing extinction.

• The Morrisville College Six Horse Hitch will present exhibitions Aug. 2-4 in the Horse Show Ring.

• The horse show has newly constructed permanent box seating, offering prime viewership and comfortable seating for the horse show.

• The Nerds will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8. The band is known for high-energy musical performances, sharp-witted banter, and a humorous stage presence heavily influenced by Monty Python and David Letterman.

• Red Rooster Pub is open in the former Newton Rotary building. The pub is an extension of the fair’s former Red Rooster Wine and Beer tent. It is run by the fairgrounds and will be serving cocktails, beer, wine and food featuring ingredients from local farms.

• Children may visit Goat Story Hour in the Shotwell 4-H Building. Take time out from a busy visit to listen to stories with goats as characters. Check the schedule for days and times.

• The Open Swine Show will return to the Agriculture Area after an absence of several years. “Open Show” means it is open to anyone, while the 4-H Swine Show is only open to 4-H exhibitors. The show will take place in Barn 4 on Saturday, Aug. 9 in the morning and early afternoon.

• The Hontz Family Bavarian Band, a local family of musicians, will bring the sounds of German Biergartens and Oktoberfest celebrations to the fair this year. Their blend of brass, Alpine instruments and traditional costumes will be on display in the Barbeque Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 9

• Southpaw, a New Jersey country trio, will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7. Southpaw reportedly performs killer country music with an East Coast attitude.

• The Vegetable Show is challenging fairgoers to demonstrate their veggie expertise at the “How Well Can You Judge on the Spot?” contests, at 6 p.m. Aug. 5-7. No registration necessary; just stop by the Vegetable Show in the Greenhouse. While there, take a photo with the scarecrows and vote for the People’s Choice Award.