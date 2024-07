The New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show is a cornucopia of agriculture, exciting performances, carnival rides and games, classic food–including blooming onions and freshly squeezed lemonade–the annual Queen of the Fair crowning and so much more.

Each year, a cadre of volunteers put in countless hours to bring the fair to life, jam-packed with activities and programs that share an oft-unrealized common denominator: education.

Joan Snook Smith is the 13th and current President of the Fair and also only the fourth female President. She wears many hats throughout the year to help make the highly anticipated nine-day event possible. As a retired High Point educator, she sees opportunities to learn around every corner of the Fair.

“I like to think that the whole Fair is educational,” she said. “From all of the farm animals to the performers to even watching how the carnival rides operate opens people’s eyes and minds. County Fairs are iconic and represent one of the longest standing stanchions of older America. I like to call what the Fair offers ‘edutainment.’”

The North Jersey Antique Engine Club offers a free tractor ride around 2 p.m. each day, and the fairground’s Agricultural Museum features all kids of old-fashioned farming equipment.

“A fan favorite for the kids is the corn sheller where they can actually grind kernels of corn into a meal,” said Snook Smith.

The Endangered Breeds Educational Center, a tent exhibit, aims to showcase and inform attendees about the animals that started American Agriculture.

“Many of these animals are facing extinction today and the exhibit, thanks to John Haftek who directs it, has live animals and informative material about them.”

Watch and learn

Many of the shows entertainers are teaching audiences while showing off their unique skills; there’s demonstrations on rope-making, honeybees, hat-making, bowl-turning and pottery.

Those who want to sharpen their gardening skills — or just admire the flowers and crops — can check out the fair’s flower and vegetable shows. This year’s flower show is “Flowers by the Book” and invites professional and amateur growers to submit their creations in keeping with the theme.

Snook Smith, in conjunction with Jeanne Heinke, penned a book entitled “Rooster’s Day at the Fair.” It sums up the Fair’s events and education with whimsical wit.

“Kids and adults can learn so much by going to the Fair,” Heinke said.

“First and foremost, how hard work pays off whether it’s raising an animal for competition, being part of the volunteering, nonprofits such as the Rotary, 4-H or display organizers. Learn about beekeeping, art work, breeding horses and so much more. The fair is an absolute learning experience for all ages and please, please ask questions. Everyone involved is eager to regale you with incredible knowledge about so many things that they are doing, history and so much more.”

Rides and races

Pig races are one of the most popular shows at the fair with juvenile pigs squealing, snorting and racing around the track to the delight of on-lookers.

The Performing Arts Tent is home to top notch entertainment every single day of the Fair. Snook Smith said one of the most popular events is Polka night, featuring a live band and dancing.

Reithoffer Shows has been bringing carnival rides and games to the Fair since 1999.

“They usually surprise us with a new ride each year,” Snook Smith said. “I think the clear favorite is the ferris wheel.”

One of Snook Smith’s greatest joys is watching the looks on the faces of “newbies” at the Fair.

“I just couldn’t believe something like this existed,” said Lauren Flatt who hails from Bergen County and made her debut at the Fair last year. “It’s a whole new world I never knew about.”