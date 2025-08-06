Today’s State Fair event schedule

All Day: A Rated USEF Classes in the Horse Show Area

All Day: Tunnel to Towers Display in the Performing Arts Tent

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: 4H Dairy Show in the Agriculture Area

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Donate blood at the Gate 3 Bloodmobile to receive a free fair ticket to use any day

12-6 p.m.: Pay one price $25 wristbands at the Carnival

12-10 p.m.: Rides/games at the Carnival

12-10 p.m.: Flower Show featuring amateur cut flowers and potted plant entries at the Conservatory

12 p.m.: 4-H foods bake sale at the Shotwell 4H Building

12-1:00 p.m.: Awarding of Quilts of Valor at the Performing Arts Tent

12-6 p.m.: Aim to Survive Air Rifle & Archery Ranges in the BBQ Area

12:15 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in the Agriculture Area

12:45 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.: Goat Milking Demo at the Milking Parlor in the Agriculture Area

1:30 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

2 p.m.: Tractor Parade in the Agriculture Area

2 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building

2 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo at the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Goat Story Hour in the Shotwell 4H Building

3 p.m.: Blueberry Contest in the Richards Building

3:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in the Agriculture Area

4 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building

4-5 p.m.: Brian St. John at the Performing Arts Tent

4:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

4:45 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in the Family Entertainment Area

5:15 p.m.: Circus Incredible in the Family Entertainment Area

5:30-8 p.m.: 4H Goat and Sheep Obstacle Course in the Agriculture Area

5:30-6:30 p.m.: U.S. Army Band in the Performing Arts Tent

6 p.m.: Honeybee Demo in the cage outside the Richards Building

6:30-8 p.m.: Summer Blossoms Open Garden in the

6 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races sponsored by Superior Sleep Experience

6 p.m.: Vegetable Show-On the Spot Contest- “How Well Can You Judge?”

6:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in the Agriculture Area

7 p.m.: Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Dairy Milking Demo in the Agriculture Area’s Milking Parlor

7-8:30 p.m.: RENO the Band in the Performing Arts Tent

7 p.m.: Monster Truck Show (tickets required) in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

7:15 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.: Circus Incredible in the Family Entertainment Area

Happening throughout the day:

Roaming the grounds: Oscar the Robot travels the fairgrounds and entertains guests.

The Commerford Petting Zoo: A family-owned and operated petting zoo that also offers pony rides for a small fee.

Along Agriculture Highway: Roger the Giant Bowl Turner, Reggie the Potter, Heartfelt Creations’ Felting and Rope-Making

Vegetable Show, Forage Show

Scarecrow Contest: People’ Choice voting by text; after 4 p.m. from Aug. 2- Aug. 9 there is a Scarecrow Photo Op.

Endangered Breeds Educational Center: Visit farm animals coming back after near-extinction, like Randall Lineback Cows, Arapawa Goats and Barbados Black-bellied Sheep.

Flower Show: Horticulture, Artistic Divisions- Birds and Blooms

Home & Hobby Division (including Quilts of Valor): Art in Sussex County, Photography in Sussex County, Grange Exhibit, History Exhibit, Honey Show. Competitions are held throughout the week for different “home and hobby” related skills, like baking.

Snook Agricultural Museum: The museum features historical equipment and displays related to farming. Next to it is the North Jersey Antique Engine Building, and the 4-H Shotwell Exhibit Building is also open throughout the fair.

Farm Fun in Barn Six: Come immerse yourself in interactive stations and activities for young children, like a pedal tractor hay maze and a scarecrow building station.

The Marketplace: Shop homemade, handmade, natural products.

Robotics Row: Stop by the STEM barn for robotics demos.

Rescue Rest Stop: Check out the puppy adoption tent.

4-H Teen Council Dairy Barn : Grab an ice cream or milkshake made by the 4-H teen council members.

4-H Crafts, Art, Photography Exhibits, Rabbit Clubs Info Table

4-H Info Table and Local Author Elizabeth Rodger Book Signing

People Movers: Get on a shuttle to get to the parking lot

Red Rooster Pub: Offering beer, wine, cocktails and food featuring ingredients from local farms.