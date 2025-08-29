How well do you score? Taking a look at the ever-evolving art of slang

Teens and pre-teens have been using slang for generations, but it seems like it’s changing more rapidly with social media. Words like skibidi, chopped, bussin and mogging are “in” today, but how many adults know what they mean?
Earlier this summer Straus News quizzed over 300 readers about their knowledge of current slang. People ages 13 to 94 responded and, not surprisingly, the younger the age group, the higher the score. Some of the most frequently missed slang terms were mistaken for answers that seemed to make more sense. For example, the most guessed definition for “bussin” was moving fast, although in current slang it means tasty.
Reader Karyn G., whose children are 20 and 23, scored a 65. She said she took the quiz to see if she knew the latest lingo. One of the words that surprised her most was “mogging.” She – and a majority of readers – guessed that it meant “making out.” Instead, “mogging” is used to describe someone who is outshining another, usually in terms of appearance. For example, if you and a friend go to the same social event, but you’re in sweats and your friend is looking polished, your friend could be “mogging” you, making you feel inferior.
Sue V. said she took the quiz because she hears her grandchildren, ages 10 through 17, use some of these words and she thought it would be fun. She scored 50 out of 100.
“It’s normal and expected for kids to have slang words, and for them to be different than their parents,” she said.
Over 300 readers took our slang quiz online – and most of them failed, with an average score of 55%. How well do you know the latest lingo? Take the quiz below.