18 tons of food donated to Stuff the Bus drive

The 16th annual Stuff the Bus food drive to benefit the Sussex County Social Services food pantry collected more than 18 tons of food and $4,600 in cash donations.

iHeartMedia 103.7 WNNJ, 102.3 WSUS and 106.3 The Bear hosted the food drive Nov. 17-19 at the Lakeland Bank in Sparta and at the ShopRite stores in Franklin, Sparta, Byram, Newton and Sussex.

Local police departments also participated at various locations to Cram the Cruiser with donations.

Since the first Stuff the Bus drive in 2008, more than 1 million pounds of food and more than $100,000 has been donated to the Social Services food pantry.

If anyone is in need of food, please contact the Division of Social Services at 973-383-3600 or visit the agency at 83 Spring St. in Newton during regular office hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Flu, COVID-19 vaccines offered

The Sussex County Division of Health is offering walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 6, 13 and 20 at 201 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg.

No appointment is needed.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is free.

For private payers, the regular flu vaccine costs $25 and the high-dose vaccine costs $65. There is no cost for people who are insured with Medicare Part B.

For those insured with any Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, there is no out-of-pocket fee. Bring your insurance card. No other types of insurance are accepted.

For information, call 973-579-0570 ext. 1275 or send email to scphn@sussex.nj.us