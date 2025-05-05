A Taste of Talent is tonight

The culinary fundraising event A Taste of Talent will be held Monday, May 5 at Perona Farms, 350 Andover-Sparta Road, Andover Township.

The fundraiser, which begins at 6 p.m., benefits Project Self-Sufficiency, which provides services for low-income families in Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren counties.

Patrons are invited to mingle with chefs from about 55 area restaurants while feasting on appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Among the participating chefs and restaurants are Alias Brew Works, Andre’s Lakeside Dining, Angry Erik Brewing, Bear Brook Valley, Bearded Baby Que, Black Forest Inn, Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse, Cafe Pierrot, Chesapeake Tavern, the Chocolate Goat Gift Shoppe, the Circle, Clay Oven, Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, the Copper Kettle, Crossed Keys Estate, Crossed Keys Inn, Curd & Cleaver, Czig Meister Brewing Co., Emily’s Hearth, the Farmer’s Daughter, Four Sisters Winery, Fran’s Farmhouse Kitchen, Fratelli Bakery, Fromage, George’s Wine & Spirits Gallery, Gourmet Gallery, Hayek’s Market, Hugo De Luca’s Italian Deli & Catering, Hunter’s Lodge, Indian Masala, Jersey Artisan Co., Jersey Girl Brewing, Jersey Rollz, Krave Caterers, La Vita Italian Specialties Deli & Catering, Mama’s Café Baci, Man Skirt Brewing, Marc Rusin, Millside Cafe, Mr. Crabby’s Seafood House & Sports Bar, Ninety Acres at Natirar, North Shore House, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, Passionate Chef, Pattycakes, Perona Farms, Roasted Breadfruit Smokehouse & Grill, Rock Island Lake Club, St. Moritz Grill & Bar, South Sparta Cuisine, Springhouse Creamery, Sussex County Community College Culinary Institute, Willow & Sage Catering and Windsor House Tea Room & Bakery.

Tickets are $300.

The event will take place indoors and outside at the venue.

Volunteer musicians will entertain guests by performing throughout the facility; they include the Colofonia Ensemble, Deb D’Anne, Meant to Be, New Sussex Symphony, Pro Tempos, Skylands Dulcimer String Band, Sparta High School Chamber Club and the Sussex Brass Quintet.

”A Taste of Talent has been our signature fundraising event and the cornerstone of our annual campaign since 1998,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“Funds raised by A Taste of Talent make it possible for Project Self-Sufficiency to provide the programs and services necessary for families in northwestern New Jersey to attain economic self-sufficiency. We continue to be humbled by the support we receive from the restaurateurs in our area, and we are looking forward to a delightful event.”

Project Self-Sufficiency board member Rhoda Seider and her husband, Norman, are volunteering as chairpersons of the event.

“We celebrate having been to every single A Taste of Talent event since 1995, totaling 25 in this century plus another five,” she said. “We are very proud to be a part of Project Self-Sufficiency’s untiring efforts and successes in making our world a better place.”

Kate and Rich Hashway, owners of Krave Caterers, are serving as culinary chairpersons. “We are so honored to serve as culinary chairs for this year’s A Taste of Talent,” she said.

Rich Hashway said, “We love to be a part of what Project Self-Sufficiency brings to the community. It’s a great organization and we will always keep coming back to A Taste of Talent in honor of Bev Gordon.”

For information, go online to projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.