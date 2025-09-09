Branchville 5K will be Sept. 21

The Branchville 5K is planned Sunday, Sept. 21 at the Selective Insurance recreation fields, 40 Wantage Ave.

Bib pickup is at 9 a.m., followed by a Kiddos Fun Run at 10 a.m. and 5K at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is $30 through Sept. 20 and includes timing on a USATF-certified course.

Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=133892

The race is organized by the Fund Racing Alliance, founded in 2020 to help provide access to mental health care for those who need it most.

The alliance directly funds therapy sessions for people who face financial, insurance or logistical barriers without requiring proof of insurance or lengthy intake processes.

“Our goal is to remove the red tape,” said Heather Freeland, an alliance representative. “We believe in immediate support - no waitlists, no copays, no questions asked.”

The organization covers the cost of six professional therapy sessions for those in need.

For information, go online to thefundracingalliance.org