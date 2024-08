A carnival with rides, games and food will run from Wednesday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Franklin Pond, 6 Cork Hill Road.

The hours are 6 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Unlimited-ride wristbands cost $40 in advance and $45 if purchased at the carnival.

For information, go online to campys.com