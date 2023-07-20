Changing the Face of Addiction Walk is Aug. 5

The Center for Prevention and Counseling in Newton will hold its ninth annual Changing the Face of Addiction Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

The low-impact one-mile walk will begin at the Franklin Firemen’s Pavilion, 46 High St., Franklin.

Individuals and teams may create fundraising pages online at https://www.classy.org/event/changing-the-face-of-addiction-walk/e458067

So far, more than $45,000 has been raised toward the goal of $100,000.

The cost to participate is $25 for individuals, includes one event T-shirt while supplies last, and $50 for a family of up to two adults and three children, ages 5-17, includes two T-shirts while supplies last.