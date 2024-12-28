Digital literacy workshops planned

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is among more than 100 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA).

The money will be used to increase digital literacy with Digitallearn.org resources, powered by a $2.7 million contribution from AT&T.

The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive supports public libraries in their work of improving residents’ basic digital skills.

The workshops will use DigitalLearn.org training materials, created in collaboration with AT&T, that are available to anyone for free through DigitalLearn.org and AT&T ScreenReady.

SCLS will host a series of in-person workshops beginning in February at the Franklin and Dennis branches. The workshops will continue through May, offering multiple opportunities for residents to participate.

The 90-minute sessions will cover essential technology skills, including computer basics, internet and email navigation, mobile device use, video conferencing and online safety.

Refreshments will be provided. Every attendee will receive SCLS-branded giveaways and be entered in a raffle to win a tablet.

“We are thrilled receive the PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive,” said Will Porter, SCLS director. “This funding allows us to expand our programming and provide digital workshops at more locations and with greater frequency.

“Our goal is to empower all members of the Sussex County community to confidently engage in the digital world, enhancing both personal and professional opportunities.”

PLA president Michael Lambert said, “PLA is proud to support public libraries in being at the forefront of boosting digital literacy skills and bridging the digital divide in their communities.

“With another year of PLA’s sustained collaboration with AT&T, more learners across the nation than ever before will get connected to vital digital literacy skills and technology resources at the library.”

Digitallearn.org helps community members build skills and confidence using technology.

For information, go online to sussexcountylibrary.org or call 973-948-3660.