Food drive today in Franklin, Newton

WNNJ 103.7, WSUS 102.3 and The Bear 106.3 will host the ninth annual BackPack Snacks for Kids food drive at the Weis Markets in Franklin and Newton from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

The BackPack Snacks for Kids program provides children in Sussex County with meals and snacks for the weekend.

Items, such as meals in a can, oatmeal, soup, granola bars and applesauce, are packaged in snack-sized containers and distributed to children in participating school districts to bring home at the end of the week.

Donations from the BackPack Snacks for Kids food drive go directly to county children in need.

“Many children in Sussex County benefit from this program each weekend and during school breaks,” said Christine Florio, administrator of the county Department of Health and Human Services.

“Approximately 2,200 snack bags are provided to local schools for distribution each month. The community support has been instrumental in sustaining this valuable program.”

Last year, the drive collected more than 8,000 pounds of food and $1,650 in donations.

The pantry at the Division of Social Services provides food to families and individuals in need throughout the county as well as local food pantries where shelves often are depleted because of the increasing demand for assistance.

The pantry is operated by volunteers, who ensure that food is available at all times.

If anyone is in need of food for themselves or their family, they may stop by the Division of Social Services, 83 Spring St., Newton, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Food or pet donations are accepted during these hours. Special arrangements can be made for after-hours donations by calling 973-383-3600.