Golfer struck by lightning

A 28-year-old man was struck by lightning Tuesday, July 8 on the 15th hole at Ballyowen Golf Club in Hamburg, according to an eyewitness.

“I was playing with my friend and two other guys in the Iron Man competition when on the 10th hole, we saw lightning in the distance and heard thunder,” said Brian Delia of Oak Ridge. “When I got to the 14th hole, I saw what appeared to be a funnel cloud and then a bolt of lightning and we knew we had to get off the course.

“We went into the pro shop and one of the guys I was with who works at another course told the guy in the pro shop that they needed to blow the horn because there is thunder and lightning. He just looked at him and asked why.”

Delia, who owns Brian Delia Photography, continued, “Then we saw the police show up and they are driving all over the course looking for hole 15. Some people we knew from earlier in the day directed the police to the hole and told us the father and another individual were performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the (victim). One of them told me the (victim) was dead initially. When they helicoptered him out of there, we found out he had a pulse. Eventually, we finished our round. It was awful.”

The bolt of lightning struck the man, whom he identified as Franklin Lakes resident Simon Mariani, in the head and continued down the right side of his body, Delia said.

Mariani was taken to a nearby soccer field, where he was transported to Cooperman Barnabas Hospital by helicopter. No information on his condition was available.

A statement by Crystal Springs Resort, which owns Ballyowen, confirmed that a guest playing on its Ballyowen golf course was injured July 8 “apparently due to a lightning strike.”

“The golf course had been operating under normal conditions prior to the storm, which developed rapidly. Course personnel sounded warning horns to clear the course, per protocol. There was no indication of injury to any other guests.”

Michelle Abate, a spokeswoman for Crystal Springs, said, “The safety of our guests is one of our top priorities. Our primary concern right now is the well-being of the guest and his family.”

Delia said a horn was not sounded until after Mariani was struck.

Multiple calls to Hardyston police were not returned.