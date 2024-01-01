x
Hoping for a sweet new year

Hackettstown /
| 01 Jan 2024 | 02:56
    A red M&amp;M with 1,000 lights was lowered at midnight Monday, Jan. 1 in Hackettstown to celebrate the new year. The U.S. headquarters of Mars Wrigley, which makes M&amp;Ms, is based in Hackettstown as well as in Newark. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    About 4,000 people gathered for a New Year’s Eve celebration in Hackettstown. This was the first drop of an M&amp;M. An illuminated Peep is dropped in Bethlehem, Pa., where Peeps producer Just Born is based. And a Hershey Kiss replica is raised in Hershey, Pa.
    The Centenary University Cyclone mascot dances with a child on New Year’s Eve.
    Many Hackettstown businesses stayed open New Year’s Eve. There were giveaways of balloons, hats and noisemakers.
    The Strand music shop put a piano out on the sidewalk for people to play.
    An M&amp;M mascot greets visitors.
