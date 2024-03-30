Hospice holds Veterans Welcome Home Day lunch

The Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice hosted a Veterans Welcome Home Day lunch Thursday, March 28 at American Legion Post 132 in Franklin.
The hospice will holds its annual Hospice Honors Banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Bear Brook Valley, 23 Players Blvd., Fredon.
The honorees include:
• Hospice Champion: Dr. Yogesh Viroja.
• Hospice Ambassador: Catherine Kut.
• Excellence in Leadership: Jacqueline Gieske.
• Excellence in Care: Carol Wetmore.
• Spirit of Hospice: Tomas Cambara.
Tickets to the fundraiser are $150 per person. They may be purchased online at KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org/Honors