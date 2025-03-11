KJS United wins state championship

Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta clinched the state championship, winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Public Co-Op Tournament final against Marlboro/Holmdel on Monday, March 10 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

A third-period comeback fueled by star sophomore Braydon Sisco lifted KJS United to a 4-3 win.

The team was dominant in its run to the final, winning the four rounds of the sectional tournament by a combined 19 goals.

The matchup at the home of the New Jersey Devils was not nearly as easy for KJS United.

Junior Michael Pandiscia scored his seventh goal of the year in the first period as the game was tied at 1-1 at the end of the first period.

Two minutes into the second period, Marlboro/Holmdel’s Zachary Price found the back of the net off a deflection that left KJS United goalie Brian Sisti in no man’s land.

“I was pretty screened, couldn’t see it that well, I thought it was going to go over the net,” he said.

KJS United’s marvelous offensive attack was stifled for much of the second period. The players were unable to find the back of the net and found themselves with a one-goal deficit heading into the third period.

“We’ve been down 2-1 before so we knew we could come back,” said Sisco. “The biggest thing for us was to stay confident and not get down on ourselves.”

He and the offense finally found their groove and broke through in the third.

With 9:30 left in the game, junior Eddy Brown found Sisco in front of the net for the equalizer.

The goal gave a spark to KJS United as the large student section with students from all three schools erupted.

“Usually people go to basketball games, football games and they are always packed,” said Sisti. “They packed the barn here today and just did amazing cheering and all that so I got to thank them all too.”

The momentum from the goal and the crowd quickly resulted in more offense as Sisco once again snuck one past the Marlboro/Holmdel goalie off an assist from Pandiscia.

The go-ahead goal was Sisco’s 50th goal of the season.

KJS United junior Cormac Gibbons tacked on another goal, and from there, it was on the defense to hold the lead with only four minutes remaining.

Marlboro/Holdmdel’s Sasha Saks scored his second goal of the game to cut the KJS United lead to 4-3.

With 1:35 left, Sisti made a diving stop to keep the lead for KJS United and the team held strong until the final buzzer.

“I just wanted to cover the puck, slow everything down and just soak it all in after,” Sisti said.

After New Jersey hockey legends Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were struck and killed by a vehicle while they were riding bikes on a rural road in August, the Devils named an MVP of the game in their honor.

Sisco, who has been a star for KJS United all season, was named MVP.

“From the award getting named after the Gaudreau brothers and being able to kind of represent them, it’s just an unreal achievement,” he said. “It’s one I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The victory was also history-making for members of the co-op team from Sparta High School: It is the first time that any Sussex County team has won a hockey state championship.

“We are just starting something here, making a big name for ourselves,” said Brown.