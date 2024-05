The May the Fourth Be With You 5K will be held the evening of Saturday, May 4 in Franklin.

A full moon is expected. There will be black light “glow zones” and Star Wars-themed areas throughout the race so dressing in neon or your favorite “Star Wars” character is encouraged.

The race begins at 8 p.m. Check-in starts at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Mineral Museum, 32 Evans St.

The cost is $35. Register online at raceforum.com/event/346984/sign-up