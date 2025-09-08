x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

New generation of knights

SPARTA. Renaissance Festival runs through Sept. 21.

Sparta /
| 08 Sep 2025 | 10:33
    New generation of knights
    Two knights demonstrate their sword-fighting skills Sunday, Sept. 7 at the Sparta Renaissance Festival. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Two knights demonstrate their sword-fighting skills Sunday, Sept. 7 at the Sparta Renaissance Festival. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    George and James Fliegel of Sparta are ready for action.
    George and James Fliegel of Sparta are ready for action.
    A dance circle at the festival.
    A dance circle at the festival.
    Eva and William Whorley of upstate New York with their dog, Taz At left is Colin Maythenwi of Ritual Ops Leatherworks.
    Eva and William Whorley of upstate New York with their dog, Taz At left is Colin Maythenwi of Ritual Ops Leatherworks.
    New generation of knights
    The foxy Bard is among the musicians at the festival.
    The foxy Bard is among the musicians at the festival.
    Angela and Daniel Flannery of Barto , Pa., are dressed as a fairy and a killer.
    Angela and Daniel Flannery of Barto , Pa., are dressed as a fairy and a killer.
    Rachel Pavlovich of Essex Fells.
    Rachel Pavlovich of Essex Fells.
    Nicolas DaSilva and Izzie Chong of Basking Ridge.
    Nicolas DaSilva and Izzie Chong of Basking Ridge.
    Royal judges at the sword-fighting tournament.
    Royal judges at the sword-fighting tournament.
    Festival attendees watch the sword-fighting.
    Festival attendees watch the sword-fighting.
    Festival attendees watch the sword-fighting.
    Festival attendees watch the sword-fighting.
    New generation of knights
    New generation of knights
    New generation of knights
    New generation of knights
    New generation of knights
    New generation of knights
    New generation of knights
    New generation of knights
    New generation of knights

Each year, the Sparta Renaissance Festival begins with a tale.

For the eighth annual festival this year, the king has pull out a call for knights throughout the kingdom to come be tested in skill and chivalry to determine who is worthy of training students at the Lionguard Knight’s Academy.

Attendees may judge the competitors at tournaments in addition to musical shows and adventurous dramas.

There also are re-enactment encampments that show life in medieval times, games, boat rides, more than 50 vendors, and food and drinks.

The festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 21 at Camp Sacajawea, 844 White Rock Lane.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $10 for children, ages 6-12, at the gate. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

Discounted tickets may be purchased online at spartanjrenfaire.com/store-tickets

Costumes are optional. The event is rain or shine.