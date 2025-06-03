Home
Photos: Firemen’s Carnival
maria kovic
Oak Ridge
/
| 03 Jun 2025 | 08:04
Penelope Ruvo rides the merry-go-round Friday, May 30 at the Firemen’s Carnival in Oak Ridge. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Children check to see if they are tall enough for a ride Friday, May 30 at the Firemen’s Carnival in Oak Ridge.
Alexa Nitting, Evie Chalmers, Gisella Garcia and Jayden San Lucas, all of Jefferson.
Lilyebelle Griffiths, Aaliyah Castro, Izabella Baldyga and Sandra Malave, all of Jefferson.
Ashleigh, Alex and Steve Pomponio of Jefferson.
Lauren and Jay Brigham.
Shianne Cestra, Layla Golub, Raleigh Reyes and Maya Conrad, all of Jefferson.
Brianna Del Rio and Gabriel Fronczkowski, both of Hopatcong.
Sarah Badar, Parveen Jawed and Angelica Hannah, all of Jefferson.
Members of the Milton First Aid Squad.
Members of the Jefferson Township Police Department.
Comentários
Tags
1
firemen's carnival
2
Jefferson
3
maria kovic
4
Oak Ridge
