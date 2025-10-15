SCCC Foundation fundraiser is today

Current and past members of the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) board of trustees, students, donors, community members and business supporters are invited to “Funding Their Future” on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The event, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Perona Farms in Andover, benefits the SCCC Foundation.

Since its inception in 2017, this event has recognized influential leaders who have shaped the college. This year, the foundation honors Al Dorso, president of Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

The Skylanders football and baseball teams now are using Skylands Stadium as their home field.

The evening features a cocktail reception showcasing a variety of local restaurants and students from the SCCC Culinary Institute, who will present their signature menu items.

Guests also will have the opportunity to talk to student ambassadors and scholarship recipients, who will discuss their experiences at SCCC and highlight the impact of community support.

There also will be live entertainment, a silent auction and formal recognition of the board of trustees leaders.

For information, send email to foundation@sussex.edu

To purchase ticket, go online to sussex.edu/fundingtheirfuture