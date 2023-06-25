Summer reading program begins

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) summer reading program kicks off Saturday, June 24.

There will be a special opening event at each branch celebrating the summer reading theme, “All Together Now.”

The theme is a celebration of kindness, friendship and unity.

Pearl Observatory’s inflatable planetarium will be at three locations:

• 11 a.m. at the E. Louise Childs Branch, 21 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

• 1 p.m. at the Dennis Branch, 101 Main St., Newton.

• 2:45 p.m. at the Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton.

Visitors from age 3 to adult may explore the night sky, locate planets and stars, even touch a meteorite.

Eyes of the Wild will visit three other locations:

• 11 a.m. at the Dorothy Henry Branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon.

• 12:30 p.m. at the Franklin Branch, 103 Main St.

• 2:15 p.m. at the Sussex-Wantage Branch, 66 Route 639, Wantage.

Animal enthusiasts of all ages may get up close and personal with a variety of exotic rescue animals:

Every location will host a variety of summer programs, from Lap Sits for future readers, 6 to 18 months old, to separate Summer Storytimes for toddlers and children in pre-kindergarten.

The Kindness Club for children ages 5-9 will focus on stories with themes of friendship and inclusion.

Teens may get involved by volunteering and attending Teen Nights with special crafts, such as tie-dying and paper-making for very personalized journals.

Adults are encouraged to participate in the program’s book clubs, craft programs, meditation and more.

Children, teens and adults will earn points/raffle tickets for each book read or listened to and for attending programs. The prizes range from building blocks to a family trip to Legoland.

Thorlabs and other local businesses contributed to the prize pool.

Summer Reading registration began June 17. Logging reading and activities runs from June 24 to July 29. Prize winners will be contacted in early August.

Sign up at any SCLS location and keep a reading log and enter paper raffle tickets or use READsquared, an online tool that allows participants to log their reading and earn points for attending programs.

Participation is open to all SCLS cardholders. Library cards are free to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Sussex County, except Sparta, which has its own library.

For information, stop by your local branch or go to the Summer Reading page at sussexcountylibrary.org