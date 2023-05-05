Taste of Talent benefits Project Self-Sufficiency

Hundreds of supporters recently flocked to Perona Farms to support Project Self-Sufficiency at the 25th anniversary of northwestern New Jersey’s premier culinary fundraising event, A Taste of Talent.

Patrons mingled with chefs from more than 50 celebrated area restaurants while feasting on appetizers, entrees and desserts.

The event raises funds for the Newton-based nonprofit agency, which specializes in services for low-income families in Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren counties.

Volunteer musicians performed at various locations throughout the sprawling facility.

“A Taste of Talent directly benefits our neighbors in need and is the cornerstone to our annual campaign,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“We are exceptionally grateful for the time, talent and resources provided by the Avondoglio family as well as all of the chefs and the musicians who have contributed to this event for 25 years as well as to those who may be joining us for the first time this year and to the entire community for their support of our programs for low-income individuals and families.”

Participating restaurants included Andre’s Lakeside Dining; Angry Erik Brewing; Black Forest Inn; Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse; Cafe Pierrot; The Carriage House on Culver Lake; Chesapeake Tavern; The Chocolate Goat Gift Shoppe; The Circle; Clay Oven; Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream; The Copper Kettle; Cranky Noodles; Crossed Keys Estate & Inn; Czig Meister Brewing; Emily’s Hearth; End of Elm; the Farmer’s daughter; Fossil Farms; Fran’s Farmhouse Kitchen; Fromage Specialty Cheeses; George’s Wine & Spirits Gallery; Gourmet Gallery; Hayek’s Market; Hunter’s Lodge; Il Porto; Indian Masala; Jersey Girl Brewing; Jersey Girl Cheese; Krave Caterers; Mama’s Cafe Baci; Man Skirt Brewing; Milk Street Distillery; Mr. Crabby’s Seafood House & Sports Bar; North Shore House; Passionate Chef; Pattycakes; Perona Farms; Rusin Office Food; Springhouse Creamery; Sam Masih, formerly Tanti Baci Caffe; St. Moritz Grill & Bar; Stillwater Cafe; Stone Water; Sussex County Community College Culinary Arts & Hospitality Program; Tim “The Brew Chef” Schafer; Villa Capri Pizzeria & Restaurant; and Windsor House Tea Room & Bakery.

Music was provided by a variety of individuals and groups, including Joan Kiedes and Elizabeth Hamilton, Ed and Aimee Nishimura, Meant to Be, the Pro Tempos, the Skylands Dulcimer String Band, students from the Sparta High School Chamber Club and the Sussex Brass Quintet.