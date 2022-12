The Wallkill Valley girls tennis team had an outstanding season. They won their division, and finished undefeated in the New Jersey Athletics Conference (NJAC) during the regular season.

The team had an overall record of 11-1, and had give players earn First Team All-NJAC selections, two players earned an honorable mention, and four players earned All-NJAC Academic Team. They also received the NJAC Sportsmanship Award.