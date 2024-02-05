Wildcats out of H/W/S tournament

Despite receiving a team-high 18 points and six rebounds from Brayden Franko and 12 points and 10 rebounds from Colin Tennant, the 10th-seeded High Point Regional High School boys basketball team suffered a 54-48 loss to seventh-seeded South Hunterdon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 30 in Lambertville.

High Point held a 40-37 lead after three quarters but was outscored, 17-8, in the final period.

The Wildcats had advanced in the tournament by defeating 19th-seeded Belvidere, 63-29, on Jan. 27 at home.

Jacob Guinta led the way for High Point with 10 points, and Noah Reilly and Kyle Willis scored nine points apiece.

Franko, a senior guard, is averaging 12.9 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring.

High Point (14-5) is scheduled to play at Wallkill Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

Mikayla Conklin scored a team-high 13 points and Olivia Wagner added 10 but the Wildcats, seeded 10th, bowed to seventh-seeded North Hunterdon in the second round of the H/W/S Tournament on Jan. 30 in Annandale.

High Point led, 20-17, after the first quarter but was outscored, 30-20, in the middle quarters as North Hunterdon took control.

On Jan. 27, High Point had defeated 19th-seeded Hopatcong, 50-19, in the first round of the tri-county tournament at home.

Leah English led the way with 21 points and Wagner added 10 points to power the Wildcats.

English, a senior guard, averages a team-high 11.4 points for High Point (10-8), which will play host to Lenape Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8.

Ice hockey

In its most recent contest, High Point bowed to Newton, 7-2, on Jan. 30 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Sebastian Hamarcak and Michael Sadowski each scored for the Wildcats.

Sadowski (30 points, 14 assists), Alex Sonvico (22 goals, 11 assists), Brady Reid (nine goals, 13 assists), Hamarcak (five goals, 16 assists), Anthony Tokar (six goals, 14 assists), James Sonvico (seven goals, 10 assists) and Joshua Custode (eight goals, six assists) have paced the offense this season for High Point (11-5).

Wrestling

High Point, seeded third, was scheduled to wrestle sixth-seeded Pascack Hills in the opening round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 team tournament Monday, Feb. 5 at Westwood High School.

The Wildcats evened their record at 8-8 after defeating Warren Hills, 41-28, at home Friday, Feb. 2.

Jesse Huelbig (150 pounds), Jack Kithcart (175) and Mason Mericle (190) all won by fall for High Point.

Bowling

High Point rolled to a 7-0 victory over Hopatcong on Jan. 29 at Sparta Lanes.

The Wildcats were led by Keira Lewis (562 high series, 211 high game), Jack Lesch (518 series, 210 game), Hailey Southard (384 series, 135 game), Freya Anthony (380 series, 152 game) and Carter Van Stone (349 series, 136 game).

High Point completed its regular season with a 7-9 mark.